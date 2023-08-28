The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers will hit the field against the Houston Astros and Alex Bregman at Fenway Park on Monday, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 14th in baseball with 157 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Boston's .440 slugging percentage ranks fifth-best in baseball.

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .265 batting average.

Boston has the No. 7 offense in MLB action, scoring five runs per game (654 total runs).

The Red Sox are fifth in baseball with a .331 on-base percentage.

The Red Sox strike out 8.1 times per game to rank ninth in the majors.

Boston's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Boston has the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).

The Red Sox average baseball's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.328).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.68 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.

His last time out was on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

Sale has five quality starts under his belt this year.

Sale has put up nine starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

So far he has surrendered one or more earned runs in all of his outings.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/23/2023 Astros W 7-5 Away Chris Sale Jose Urquidy 8/24/2023 Astros W 17-1 Away Brayan Bello J.P. France 8/25/2023 Dodgers L 7-4 Home Kutter Crawford Lance Lynn 8/26/2023 Dodgers W 8-5 Home James Paxton Julio Urías 8/27/2023 Dodgers L 7-4 Home Tanner Houck Caleb Ferguson 8/28/2023 Astros - Home Chris Sale Cristian Javier 8/29/2023 Astros - Home Brayan Bello Jose Urquidy 8/30/2023 Astros - Home Kutter Crawford J.P. France 9/1/2023 Royals - Away James Paxton Jordan Lyles 9/2/2023 Royals - Away Tanner Houck - 9/3/2023 Royals - Away Chris Sale Zack Greinke

