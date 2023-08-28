How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 28
The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers will hit the field against the Houston Astros and Alex Bregman at Fenway Park on Monday, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Astros Player Props
|Red Sox vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|Red Sox vs Astros Odds
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox are 14th in baseball with 157 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Boston's .440 slugging percentage ranks fifth-best in baseball.
- The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .265 batting average.
- Boston has the No. 7 offense in MLB action, scoring five runs per game (654 total runs).
- The Red Sox are fifth in baseball with a .331 on-base percentage.
- The Red Sox strike out 8.1 times per game to rank ninth in the majors.
- Boston's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Boston has the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).
- The Red Sox average baseball's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.328).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Chris Sale (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.68 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Sale has five quality starts under his belt this year.
- Sale has put up nine starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.
- So far he has surrendered one or more earned runs in all of his outings.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/23/2023
|Astros
|W 7-5
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Jose Urquidy
|8/24/2023
|Astros
|W 17-1
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|J.P. France
|8/25/2023
|Dodgers
|L 7-4
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Lance Lynn
|8/26/2023
|Dodgers
|W 8-5
|Home
|James Paxton
|Julio Urías
|8/27/2023
|Dodgers
|L 7-4
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Caleb Ferguson
|8/28/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Cristian Javier
|8/29/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Jose Urquidy
|8/30/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|J.P. France
|9/1/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|Jordan Lyles
|9/2/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|-
|9/3/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Zack Greinke
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.