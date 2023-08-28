Luis Urías vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Luis Urias and his .419 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Urias is batting .176 with four doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
- In 14 of 35 games this year (40.0%) Urias has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (11.4%).
- In 8.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In nine games this season (25.7%), Urias has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 11 of 35 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|14
|.161
|AVG
|.186
|.257
|OBP
|.340
|.194
|SLG
|.419
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|3
|2
|RBI
|10
|9/3
|K/BB
|9/8
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.94).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier will aim for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Astros, his 25th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 4.52 ERA and 115 strikeouts through 127 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 4.52 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .239 to his opponents.
