On Monday, Connor Wong (.606 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Boston Red Sox face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Dodgers.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .253 with 24 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 19 walks.

Wong is batting .421 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Wong has reached base via a hit in 54 games this year (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has gone deep in seven games this season (7.4%), homering in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Wong has driven home a run in 21 games this year (22.1%), including more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.5%.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 47 .284 AVG .221 .333 OBP .275 .452 SLG .383 15 XBH 18 5 HR 3 17 RBI 14 49/9 K/BB 60/10 5 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings