Alex Verdugo vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Alex Verdugo (batting .340 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Dodgers.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo is batting .278 with 33 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 41 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 25th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 42nd and he is 63rd in slugging.
- In 68.1% of his 116 games this season, Verdugo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 36 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (12 of 116), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Verdugo has had at least one RBI in 31.0% of his games this year (36 of 116), with more than one RBI 12 times (10.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 57 of 116 games this year, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|57
|.299
|AVG
|.257
|.363
|OBP
|.321
|.496
|SLG
|.394
|30
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|24
|36/20
|K/BB
|41/21
|2
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier will look to claim his 10th win when he makes the start for the Astros, his 25th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 4.52 ERA and 115 strikeouts through 127 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 4.52 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .239 to his opponents.
