The Boston Red Sox, including Adam Duvall and his .860 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is hitting .271 with 21 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 18 walks.

Duvall will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with three homers in his last outings.

Duvall has reached base via a hit in 40 games this year (of 66 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

In 22.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

Duvall has an RBI in 28 of 66 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 29 games this season (43.9%), including multiple runs in five games.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 32 .298 AVG .243 .351 OBP .313 .603 SLG .539 20 XBH 18 8 HR 8 28 RBI 19 41/9 K/BB 34/9 1 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings