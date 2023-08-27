Triston Casas vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox and Triston Casas (.364 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Caleb Ferguson and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Dodgers.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Dodgers Starter: Caleb Ferguson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is hitting .253 with 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 58 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 81st, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 42nd in the league in slugging.
- Casas has gotten a hit in 66 of 114 games this year (57.9%), with at least two hits on 24 occasions (21.1%).
- In 19 games this season, he has gone deep (16.7%, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 28.9% of his games this season, Casas has tallied at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (12.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 48 times this season (42.1%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.0%).
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|58
|.266
|AVG
|.241
|.390
|OBP
|.321
|.474
|SLG
|.467
|18
|XBH
|20
|8
|HR
|12
|23
|RBI
|26
|46/36
|K/BB
|62/22
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 149 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Ferguson (7-3) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.19 ERA in 48 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the lefty went one scoreless inning against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering one hit.
- In 54 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.19, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .269 against him.
