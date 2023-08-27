The Connecticut Sun's (23-11) injury report has two players listed as they ready for their Sunday, August 27 game against the Los Angeles Sparks (15-18) at Mohegan Sun Arena. It tips at 1:00 PM ET.

The Sun are coming off of a 95-90 OT loss to the Liberty in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4 Bernadett Hatar Out Return To Play Protocols 2.7 1.3 0

Los Angeles Sparks Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lexie Brown Out Illness 12.4 2.1 2.4 Chiney Ogwumike Out Foot 8.4 4.3 1.3 Nia Clouden Out Knee 1.6 0.4 1.8 Katie Lou Samuelson Out Personal - - -

Sun vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and NBCS-BOS

CBS Sports Network and NBCS-BOS Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun Player Leaders

Alyssa Thomas paces her squad in both rebounds (9.9) and assists (8.1) per game, and also posts 15.9 points. Defensively, she posts 1.9 steals (third in the WNBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

DeWanna Bonner paces her team in points per contest (18.2), and also puts up 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Defensively, she delivers 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Tiffany Hayes averages 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. At the other end, she posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Natisha Hiedeman posts 8.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 38.6% from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Rebecca Allen posts 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 42.6% from the field and 35.4% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

