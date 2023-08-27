After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Pablo Reyes and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Caleb Ferguson) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Caleb Ferguson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

  • Reyes is batting .312 with nine doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
  • In 25 of 43 games this year (58.1%) Reyes has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (34.9%).
  • He has homered in two of 43 games played this year, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Reyes has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (20.9%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (11.6%).
  • In 39.5% of his games this season (17 of 43), he has scored, and in five of those games (11.6%) he has scored more than once.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 20
.342 AVG .274
.370 OBP .324
.461 SLG .371
7 XBH 4
1 HR 1
12 RBI 6
13/4 K/BB 5/5
2 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers' 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (149 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Dodgers are sending Ferguson (7-3) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.19 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went one scoreless inning while giving up one hit.
  • The 27-year-old has a 3.19 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 54 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .269 to opposing hitters.
