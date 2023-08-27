Luis Urias -- with a slugging percentage of .419 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Caleb Ferguson on the mound, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Caleb Ferguson

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Luis Urías At The Plate

Urias has four doubles, three home runs and 14 walks while hitting .180.

Urias has reached base via a hit in 14 games this season (of 34 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In three games this year, he has gone deep (8.8%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).

In 26.5% of his games this season, Urias has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run 11 times this year (32.4%), including one multi-run game.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 14 .179 AVG .186 .343 OBP .340 .250 SLG .419 2 XBH 4 0 HR 3 4 RBI 10 9/3 K/BB 9/8 0 SB 0

