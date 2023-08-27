After going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his last game, Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Caleb Ferguson) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Dodgers.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Caleb Ferguson

Caleb Ferguson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner leads Boston with an OBP of .358 this season while batting .290 with 43 walks and 76 runs scored.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.

Turner has recorded a hit in 84 of 117 games this year (71.8%), including 40 multi-hit games (34.2%).

He has gone deep in 17.1% of his games in 2023 (20 of 117), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 53 games this season (45.3%), Turner has picked up an RBI, and in 22 of those games (18.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 50.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 58 .312 AVG .265 .366 OBP .351 .500 SLG .479 24 XBH 24 10 HR 11 40 RBI 44 38/17 K/BB 46/26 1 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings