The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (.422 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Caleb Ferguson and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Dodgers.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Caleb Ferguson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

  • Verdugo has 33 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 41 walks while batting .281.
  • He ranks 20th in batting average, 38th in on base percentage, and 58th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
  • Verdugo will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .417 with three homers during his last games.
  • Verdugo has picked up a hit in 79 of 115 games this year, with multiple hits 36 times.
  • He has gone deep in 12 games this season (10.4%), homering in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Verdugo has driven in a run in 36 games this season (31.3%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (10.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 57 games this season (49.6%), including 14 multi-run games (12.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
58 GP 57
.306 AVG .257
.370 OBP .321
.507 SLG .394
30 XBH 19
7 HR 5
27 RBI 24
35/20 K/BB 41/21
2 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 149 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • Ferguson makes the start for the Dodgers, his fourth of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.19 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the left-hander went one scoreless inning against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering one hit.
  • In 54 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.19, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .269 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.