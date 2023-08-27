The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (.422 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Caleb Ferguson and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Dodgers.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Dodgers Starter: Caleb Ferguson

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo has 33 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 41 walks while batting .281.

He ranks 20th in batting average, 38th in on base percentage, and 58th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Verdugo will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .417 with three homers during his last games.

Verdugo has picked up a hit in 79 of 115 games this year, with multiple hits 36 times.

He has gone deep in 12 games this season (10.4%), homering in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Verdugo has driven in a run in 36 games this season (31.3%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (10.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 57 games this season (49.6%), including 14 multi-run games (12.2%).

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 57 .306 AVG .257 .370 OBP .321 .507 SLG .394 30 XBH 19 7 HR 5 27 RBI 24 35/20 K/BB 41/21 2 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings