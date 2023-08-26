Triston Casas vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Triston Casas (.343 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Player Props
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is batting .253 with 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 57 walks.
- He ranks 84th in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 39th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- Casas has picked up a hit in 66 of 113 games this season, with multiple hits 24 times.
- He has hit a home run in 19 games this season (16.8%), leaving the park in 4.7% of his plate appearances.
- Casas has picked up an RBI in 33 games this year (29.2%), with two or more RBI in 14 of those contests (12.4%).
- He has scored in 48 games this year (42.5%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|58
|.266
|AVG
|.241
|.388
|OBP
|.321
|.474
|SLG
|.467
|18
|XBH
|20
|8
|HR
|12
|23
|RBI
|26
|46/35
|K/BB
|62/22
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.21 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (146 total, 1.1 per game).
- Urias (11-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 20th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the lefty went seven innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.15 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .239 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.