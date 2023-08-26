2023 TOUR Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 3
Collin Morikawa is the in the lead at the 2023 TOUR Championship after two rounds of play. Morikawa is shooting -16 and is +250 to win.
Want to place a bet on the TOUR Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
TOUR Championship Third Round Information
- Start Time: 12:21 PM ET
- Venue: East Lake Golf Club
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Par/Distance: Par 70/7,346 yards
Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!
TOUR Championship Best Odds to Win
Viktor Hovland
- Tee Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-16)
- Odds to Win: +180
Hovland Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-2
|2
|0
|12th
|Round 2
|64
|-6
|7
|1
|1st
Click here to bet on Hovland at the TOUR Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Collin Morikawa
- Tee Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-16)
- Odds to Win: +250
Morikawa Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|61
|-9
|7
|0
|1st
|Round 2
|64
|-6
|6
|0
|1st
Click here to bet on Morikawa with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Scottie Scheffler
- Tee Time: 2:49 PM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-14)
- Odds to Win: +350
Scheffler Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|71
|+1
|5
|3
|24th
|Round 2
|65
|-5
|5
|0
|4th
Want to place a bet on Scheffler in the TOUR Championship? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Jon Rahm
- Tee Time: 2:38 PM ET
- Current Rank: 5th (-12)
- Odds to Win: +1100
Rahm Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-1
|5
|4
|16th
|Round 2
|65
|-5
|7
|2
|4th
Think Rahm can win the TOUR Championship? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Xander Schauffele
- Tee Time: 2:38 PM ET
- Current Rank: 5th (-12)
- Odds to Win: +1200
Schauffele Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-3
|6
|3
|8th
|Round 2
|64
|-6
|6
|0
|1st
Click here to bet on Schauffele at the TOUR Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!
TOUR Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Keegan Bradley
|4th (-13)
|+2200
|Rory McIlroy
|7th (-10)
|+2200
|Tyrrell Hatton
|8th (-9)
|+10000
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|8th (-9)
|+10000
|Wyndham Clark
|8th (-9)
|+12500
|Patrick Cantlay
|13th (-7)
|+20000
|Sam Burns
|11th (-8)
|+25000
|Max Homa
|13th (-7)
|+30000
|Adam Schenk
|11th (-8)
|+40000
|Russell Henley
|13th (-7)
|+40000
Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.