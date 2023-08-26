The Boston Red Sox, including Rob Refsnyder (.100 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Astros.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rob Refsnyder? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

Refsnyder has six doubles, a triple, a home run and 30 walks while batting .251.

Refsnyder has had a hit in 31 of 68 games this year (45.6%), including multiple hits 11 times (16.2%).

He has gone deep in one of 68 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Refsnyder has driven home a run in 19 games this year (27.9%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games.

He has scored at least once 20 times this year (29.4%), including four games with multiple runs (5.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .256 AVG .247 .361 OBP .391 .317 SLG .315 4 XBH 4 0 HR 1 12 RBI 14 23/11 K/BB 20/19 2 SB 5

Dodgers Pitching Rankings