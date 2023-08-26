Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers (79-48) will square off with Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (68-61) at Fenway Park on Saturday, August 26. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +110. The matchup's total is set at 9.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Julio Urias - LAD (11-6, 4.15 ERA) vs James Paxton - BOS (7-4, 3.79 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 66, or 62.9%, of the 105 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Dodgers have a 54-31 record (winning 63.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers have an 8-2 record from the 10 games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Red Sox have come away with 34 wins in the 65 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Red Sox have come away with a win 23 times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 9-1-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Rob Refsnyder 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+240) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+125) Trevor Story 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+130) Justin Turner 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 18th 4th Win AL East +25000 - 4th

