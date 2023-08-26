The Los Angeles Dodgers will send a hot-hitting Mookie Betts to the plate against the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers, who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs play on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 151 homers this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Boston is fifth in MLB with a .438 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox's .265 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Boston has scored 642 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Red Sox rank eighth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.

Boston has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.

Boston has pitched to a 4.36 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.319 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox's James Paxton (7-4) will make his 18th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed nine hits in four innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

He has eight quality starts in 17 chances this season.

Paxton has 13 starts of five or more innings this season in 17 chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/21/2023 Astros L 9-4 Away James Paxton Cristian Javier 8/22/2023 Astros L 7-3 Away Tanner Houck Justin Verlander 8/23/2023 Astros W 7-5 Away Chris Sale Jose Urquidy 8/24/2023 Astros W 17-1 Away Brayan Bello J.P. France 8/25/2023 Dodgers L 7-4 Home Kutter Crawford Lance Lynn 8/26/2023 Dodgers - Home James Paxton Julio Urías 8/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Tanner Houck Bobby Miller 8/28/2023 Astros - Home Chris Sale Cristian Javier 8/29/2023 Astros - Home Brayan Bello Jose Urquidy 8/30/2023 Astros - Home Kutter Crawford J.P. France 9/1/2023 Royals - Away James Paxton Jordan Lyles

