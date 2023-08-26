Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will see James Paxton on the mound for the Boston Red Sox in the second game of a three-game series, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Red Sox have +110 odds to upset. The total for the contest is set at 9.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -135 +110 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 4-3.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Red Sox and their opponents are 9-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games. The average over/under established by bookmakers in Boston's past nine contests has been 8.9, a stretch in which the Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over each time.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 65 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (52.3%) in those contests.

Boston is 23-12 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Boston and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 65 of its 127 opportunities.

The Red Sox are 3-6-0 against the spread in their nine games that had a posted line this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-29 33-32 25-22 43-38 47-46 21-14

