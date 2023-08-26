Luis Urías vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Luis Urias and his .433 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-6 with a double and an RBI) against the Astros.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Luis Urias has four doubles, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .188.
- Luis Urias has reached base via a hit in 14 games this season (of 33 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In three games this year, he has homered (9.1%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Luis Urias has had an RBI in eight games this year (24.2%), including three multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 11 of 33 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|14
|.200
|AVG
|.186
|.286
|OBP
|.340
|.240
|SLG
|.419
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|3
|1
|RBI
|10
|7/3
|K/BB
|9/8
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (146 total, 1.1 per game).
- Julio Urias gets the start for the Dodgers, his 20th of the season. He is 11-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the lefty threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 4.15 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .239 to opposing hitters.
