The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner, who went 0-for-5 last time in action, take on Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has 127 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .355.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 29th in slugging.

Turner has had a hit in 83 of 116 games this year (71.6%), including multiple hits 39 times (33.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.4% of his games in 2023 (19 of 116), and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Turner has driven in a run in 52 games this season (44.8%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (18.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 58 of 116 games this season, and more than once 13 times.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 58 .304 AVG .265 .360 OBP .351 .478 SLG .479 22 XBH 24 9 HR 11 38 RBI 44 38/17 K/BB 46/26 1 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings