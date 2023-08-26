Connor Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .625 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the hill, on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (4-for-6 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Astros.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is batting .252 with 24 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 18 walks.
  • Wong has gotten a hit in 52 of 93 games this season (55.9%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (16.1%).
  • He has gone deep in 7.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Wong has driven in a run in 21 games this season (22.6%), including nine games with more than one RBI (9.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 39.8% of his games this season (37 of 93), with two or more runs nine times (9.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 47
.282 AVG .221
.329 OBP .275
.456 SLG .383
15 XBH 18
5 HR 3
17 RBI 14
48/8 K/BB 60/10
4 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (146 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Urias gets the start for the Dodgers, his 20th of the season. He is 11-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 106 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.15 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .239 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.