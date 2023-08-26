Alex Verdugo vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Alex Verdugo (batting .415 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 3-for-5 in his last game against the Dodgers.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Player Props
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Dodgers
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Odds
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Prediction
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo is batting .282 with 33 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 41 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.
- Verdugo has reached base via a hit in 78 games this year (of 114 played), and had multiple hits in 36 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 11 games this season (9.6%), homering in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Verdugo has driven in a run in 35 games this season (30.7%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (10.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 56 games this year (49.1%), including multiple runs in 14 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Red Sox Players vs the Dodgers
- Click Here for Justin Turner
- Click Here for Connor Wong
- Click Here for Rafael Devers
- Click Here for Rob Refsnyder
- Click Here for Adam Duvall
- Click Here for Trevor Story
- Click Here for Triston Casas
- Click Here for Pablo Reyes
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|57
|.308
|AVG
|.257
|.373
|OBP
|.321
|.500
|SLG
|.394
|29
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|24
|33/20
|K/BB
|41/21
|2
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (146 total, 1.1 per game).
- Urias (11-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 20th of the season.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 4.15 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .239 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.