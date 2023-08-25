Player prop betting options for Mookie Betts, Rafael Devers and others are available in the Los Angeles Dodgers-Boston Red Sox matchup at Fenway Park on Friday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Devers Stats

Devers has 125 hits with 28 doubles, 29 home runs, 46 walks and 88 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .269/.344/.517 on the year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Aug. 24 2-for-5 1 0 3 2 0 at Astros Aug. 23 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 21 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Aug. 20 3-for-4 3 1 1 7 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 26 doubles, 20 home runs, 43 walks and 82 RBI (127 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .289/.359/.484 so far this season.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Aug. 24 1-for-2 1 0 1 1 0 at Astros Aug. 23 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 22 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Yankees Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 1 4 6 0 at Yankees Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Rafael Devers, Justin Turner or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Lance Lynn Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Lynn Stats

The Dodgers will send Lance Lynn (9-9) to the mound for his 26th start this season.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 25 starts this season.

Lynn has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 36-year-old's 5.60 ERA ranks 55th, 1.362 WHIP ranks 46th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks ninth.

Lynn Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers Aug. 17 7.0 4 0 0 3 1 vs. Rockies Aug. 11 5.0 4 1 0 9 1 at Padres Aug. 6 6.0 4 1 1 6 2 vs. Athletics Aug. 1 7.0 5 3 3 7 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 26 4.2 7 7 7 5 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Lance Lynn's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Betts Stats

Betts has 34 doubles, a triple, 34 home runs, 72 walks and 89 RBI (145 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashed .310/.405/.605 so far this season.

Betts will look for his 13th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .579 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and 11 RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Aug. 24 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 24 5-for-5 1 0 2 6 0 at Guardians Aug. 22 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 2 vs. Marlins Aug. 19 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has recorded 170 hits with 48 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 86 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He's slashing .340/.415/.582 so far this season.

Freeman has picked up a hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with three doubles and two RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Aug. 24 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Guardians Aug. 24 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Guardians Aug. 22 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Marlins Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman or other Dodgers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.