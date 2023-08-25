On Friday, August 25, Mookie Betts' Los Angeles Dodgers (78-48) visit Rafael Devers' Boston Red Sox (68-60) at Fenway Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are listed as -130 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Red Sox (+110). The total is 10 runs for the game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Lance Lynn - LAD (9-9, 5.60 ERA) vs Kutter Crawford - BOS (6-6, 3.56 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 104 times this season and won 65, or 62.5%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Dodgers have gone 56-34 (62.2%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and finished 8-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Red Sox have come away with 34 wins in the 64 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Red Sox have a win-loss record of 23-12 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+145) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+145) Justin Turner 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Reese McGuire 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+250)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 18th 4th Win AL East +25000 - 4th

