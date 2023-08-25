The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to Mookie Betts for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 149 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Boston is fifth in MLB with a .437 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox's .265 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Boston has scored the sixth-most runs in baseball this season with 638.

The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .331.

The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

Boston has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Boston has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.34) in the majors this season.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.316 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Kutter Crawford (6-6) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while allowing one hit.

He has two quality starts in 16 chances this season.

In 16 starts this season, Crawford has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of four innings per appearance.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 Yankees W 6-5 Away Josh Winckowski Clarke Schmidt 8/21/2023 Astros L 9-4 Away James Paxton Cristian Javier 8/22/2023 Astros L 7-3 Away Tanner Houck Justin Verlander 8/23/2023 Astros W 7-5 Away Chris Sale Jose Urquidy 8/24/2023 Astros W 17-1 Away Brayan Bello J.P. France 8/25/2023 Dodgers - Home Kutter Crawford Lance Lynn 8/26/2023 Dodgers - Home James Paxton Julio Urías 8/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Tanner Houck Bobby Miller 8/28/2023 Astros - Home Chris Sale Cristian Javier 8/29/2023 Astros - Home Brayan Bello Jose Urquidy 8/30/2023 Astros - Home Kutter Crawford J.P. France

