Red Sox vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 25
Friday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (78-48) and the Boston Red Sox (68-60) at Fenway Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Dodgers taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on August 25.
The Dodgers will give the ball to Lance Lynn (9-9, 5.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Kutter Crawford (6-6, 3.56 ERA).
Red Sox vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
Red Sox vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 6, Red Sox 5.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Discover More About This Game
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Boston and its foes are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.
- The Red Sox have come away with 34 wins in the 64 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Boston has come away with a win 24 times in 39 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- Boston is the sixth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging five runs per game (638 total).
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.34) in the majors this season.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 20
|@ Yankees
|W 6-5
|Josh Winckowski vs Clarke Schmidt
|August 21
|@ Astros
|L 9-4
|James Paxton vs Cristian Javier
|August 22
|@ Astros
|L 7-3
|Tanner Houck vs Justin Verlander
|August 23
|@ Astros
|W 7-5
|Chris Sale vs Jose Urquidy
|August 24
|@ Astros
|W 17-1
|Brayan Bello vs J.P. France
|August 25
|Dodgers
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Lance Lynn
|August 26
|Dodgers
|-
|James Paxton vs Julio Urías
|August 27
|Dodgers
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Bobby Miller
|August 28
|Astros
|-
|Chris Sale vs Cristian Javier
|August 29
|Astros
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Jose Urquidy
|August 30
|Astros
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs J.P. France
