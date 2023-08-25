Adam Duvall and his .381 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (52 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Los Angeles Dodgers and Lance Lynn on August 25 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Astros.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is hitting .265 with 19 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 18 walks.

Duvall enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .429 with three homers.

In 58.7% of his 63 games this season, Duvall has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 13 games this season (20.6%), leaving the park in 5.6% of his chances at the plate.

In 41.3% of his games this season, Duvall has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (14.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 27 games this year (42.9%), including four multi-run games (6.3%).

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 32 .287 AVG .243 .347 OBP .313 .556 SLG .539 16 XBH 18 6 HR 8 24 RBI 19 38/9 K/BB 34/9 1 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings