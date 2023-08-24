Triston Casas vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox and Triston Casas (.412 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Astros.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
Discover More About This Game
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is hitting .250 with 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 57 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 93rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 31st and he is 36th in slugging.
- Casas has gotten a hit in 64 of 111 games this year (57.7%), with multiple hits on 23 occasions (20.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17.1% of his games in 2023 (19 of 111), and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Casas has had at least one RBI in 29.7% of his games this season (33 of 111), with two or more RBI 14 times (12.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 47 games this year (42.3%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|57
|.260
|AVG
|.241
|.385
|OBP
|.322
|.473
|SLG
|.471
|18
|XBH
|20
|8
|HR
|12
|23
|RBI
|26
|46/35
|K/BB
|60/22
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.85 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (155 total, 1.2 per game).
- France will try to earn his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Astros, his 18th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 2.75 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.75, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.
