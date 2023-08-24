A pair of the WNBA's best players will be going head to head when Breanna Stewart (22.6 points per game, second in league) and the New York Liberty (25-7) travel to face DeWanna Bonner (17.8, 11th) and the Connecticut Sun (23-10) on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video, YES, and NBCS-BOS.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Sun vs. Liberty matchup.

Sun vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video, YES, and NBCS-BOS

Prime Video, YES, and NBCS-BOS Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Sun vs. Liberty Betting Trends

The Liberty are 14-17-0 ATS this season.

The Sun have covered 17 times in 32 matchups with a spread this year.

New York is 12-14 ATS this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Connecticut has not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

A total of 16 out of the Liberty's 31 games this season have gone over the point total.

A total of 18 Sun games this season have hit the over.

