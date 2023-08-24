Player prop bet odds for Kyle Tucker, Rafael Devers and others are available when the Houston Astros host the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park on Thursday (at 2:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Red Sox vs. Astros Game Info

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Devers Stats

Devers has 123 hits with 28 doubles, 29 home runs, 45 walks and 85 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .268/.340/.519 so far this season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Aug. 23 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 21 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Aug. 20 3-for-4 3 1 1 7 0 at Yankees Aug. 19 3-for-5 1 1 1 6 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 126 hits with 26 doubles, 20 home runs, 43 walks and 81 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .288/.357/.484 on the year.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Aug. 23 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 22 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Yankees Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 1 4 6 0 at Yankees Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 18 3-for-5 1 0 2 3 0

Bet on player props for Rafael Devers, Justin Turner or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has put up 133 hits with 29 doubles, 25 home runs and 60 walks. He has driven in 95 runs with 24 stolen bases.

He's slashing .293/.372/.522 so far this year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Aug. 23 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 22 1-for-5 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 21 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 20 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 16 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 125 hits with 19 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs, 73 walks and 82 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .256/.357/.430 so far this year.

Bregman has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .444 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, five walks and three RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 22 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 21 3-for-3 2 0 1 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 0 1 5 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 19 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.