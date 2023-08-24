Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Astros on August 24, 2023
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop bet odds for Kyle Tucker, Rafael Devers and others are available when the Houston Astros host the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park on Thursday (at 2:10 PM ET).
Red Sox vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Devers Stats
- Devers has 123 hits with 28 doubles, 29 home runs, 45 walks and 85 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .268/.340/.519 so far this season.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Aug. 23
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Aug. 21
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Aug. 20
|3-for-4
|3
|1
|1
|7
|0
|at Yankees
|Aug. 19
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Turner Stats
- Justin Turner has 126 hits with 26 doubles, 20 home runs, 43 walks and 81 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashed .288/.357/.484 on the year.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Aug. 23
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Aug. 22
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|Aug. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|6
|0
|at Yankees
|Aug. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Aug. 18
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has put up 133 hits with 29 doubles, 25 home runs and 60 walks. He has driven in 95 runs with 24 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .293/.372/.522 so far this year.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 23
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 22
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 21
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 20
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 16
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 125 hits with 19 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs, 73 walks and 82 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashed .256/.357/.430 so far this year.
- Bregman has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .444 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, five walks and three RBI.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 21
|3-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 19
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
