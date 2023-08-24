Rafael Devers vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rafael Devers and his .447 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (107 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Houston Astros and J.P. France on August 24 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Astros.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers has 123 hits, which is best among Boston hitters this season, while batting .268 with 57 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 49th in batting average, 47th in on base percentage, and 14th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- In 63.3% of his games this year (76 of 120), Devers has picked up at least one hit, and in 37 of those games (30.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 20.8% of his games this season, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Devers has had an RBI in 51 games this year (42.5%), including 21 multi-RBI outings (17.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 55 games this year (45.8%), including 15 multi-run games (12.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|59
|.280
|AVG
|.256
|.356
|OBP
|.324
|.496
|SLG
|.542
|28
|XBH
|29
|11
|HR
|18
|42
|RBI
|43
|39/24
|K/BB
|59/21
|1
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 155 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- The Astros are sending France (9-4) to the mound for his 18th start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-4 with a 2.75 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 2.75 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .246 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.