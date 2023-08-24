DeWanna Bonner's Connecticut Sun (23-10) and Sabrina Ionescu's New York Liberty (25-7) meet at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, August 24, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

New York beat Phoenix 85-63 in its last game. Betnijah Laney led the way with 22 points and two steals, followed by Marine Johannes with 18 points. With a final score of 68-64, Connecticut defeated Washington the last time out. Alyssa Thomas led the team (22 PTS, 10 REB, 3 STL, 62.5 FG%).

Liberty vs. Sun Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-250 to win)

Liberty (-250 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sun (+195 to win)

Sun (+195 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-6.5)

Liberty (-6.5) What's the over/under?: 163.5

163.5 When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: Prime Video, YES, and NBCS-BOS

Sun Season Stats

In 2023, the Sun are fourth in the league offensively (82.9 points scored per game) and best on defense (78.7 points allowed).

With 33.6 rebounds per game and 34.2 rebounds allowed, Connecticut is eighth and sixth in the league, respectively.

With 20.6 assists per game, the Sun are third-best in the WNBA.

In terms of turnovers, Connecticut is second-best in the league in committing them (12.2 per game). And it is best in forcing them (15.1 per game).

With 6.9 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.7% from downtown, the Sun are sixth and fourth in the WNBA, respectively, in those categories.

Connecticut is the second-best squad in the league in 3-pointers conceded (6.5 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage defensively (31.3%).

Sun Home/Away Splits

At home the Sun score 84.9 points per game, 3.5 more than on the road (81.4). Defensively they concede 80.4 points per game at home, three more than away (77.4).

In 2023 Connecticut is averaging more rebounds at home (34.6 per game) than away (32.8). And it is giving up fewer rebounds at home (33.8) than on the road (34.6).

The Sun pick up 1.7 more assists per game at home (21.6) than away (19.9).

Connecticut commits fewer turnovers per game at home (11.9) than away (12.4), and it forces more at home (15.6) than away (14.7).

The Sun sink the same amount of 3-pointers per game at home as on the road (6.9), and have a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.5%) than away (35.1%).

This season, Connecticut is giving up fewer 3-pointers at home (6.2 per game) than on the road (6.7). However, it allows a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.1%) than on the road (30.7%).

Sun Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sun have been underdogs in nine games this season and won four (44.4%) of those contests.

The Sun have not won as an underdog of +195 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Connecticut's record against the spread is 17-15-0.

Connecticut doesn't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Sun based on the moneyline is 33.9%.

