On Thursday, Adam Duvall (hitting .316 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Astros.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: J.P. France

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall has 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .259.

In 58.1% of his 62 games this season, Duvall has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 21.0% of his games in 2023 (13 of 62), and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Duvall has an RBI in 25 of 62 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 43.5% of his games this year (27 of 62), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 31 .287 AVG .232 .347 OBP .298 .556 SLG .527 16 XBH 17 6 HR 8 24 RBI 18 38/9 K/BB 34/8 1 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings