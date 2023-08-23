Triston Casas vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Triston Casas, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the hill, August 23 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is hitting .250 with 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 56 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 95th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 30th and he is 37th in slugging.
- Casas has gotten at least one hit in 57.3% of his games this year (63 of 110), with multiple hits 23 times (20.9%).
- He has homered in 17.3% of his games in 2023 (19 of 110), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.1% of his games this season, Casas has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (12.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 46 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|56
|.260
|AVG
|.241
|.385
|OBP
|.321
|.473
|SLG
|.476
|18
|XBH
|20
|8
|HR
|12
|23
|RBI
|25
|46/35
|K/BB
|60/21
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 154 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Urquidy makes the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.21 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the righty tossed two scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering two hits.
- In nine games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed a 5.21 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .273 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.