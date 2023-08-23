On Wednesday, Trevor Story (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Read More About This Game

Trevor Story At The Plate

Story is hitting .191 with four doubles and three walks.

Story has gotten a hit in five of 12 games this year (41.7%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his 12 games this year.

Story has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 7 .368 AVG .071 .400 OBP .133 .579 SLG .071 4 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 7/1 K/BB 10/2 3 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings