Adam Duvall rides a two-game homer streak into the Boston Red Sox's (66-60) game against the Houston Astros (72-55) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday, at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros will give the ball to Jose Urquidy (2-3, 5.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Chris Sale (5-3, 4.50 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Sale

Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.

During 13 games this season, the 34-year-old has put up a 4.50 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .227 to opposing hitters.

Sale is looking to secure his sixth quality start of the year.

Sale has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this year entering this outing.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has allowed one or more earned runs in all of his outings.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jose Urquidy

Urquidy (2-3) will take the mound for the Astros, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Saturday, when he threw two scoreless innings while allowing two hits to the Seattle Mariners.

The 28-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 5.21, a 2.62 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.421.

In eight starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Urquidy has four starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 4.2 innings per outing.

He has made nine appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

