Luis Urias -- with a slugging percentage of .393 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the hill, on August 23 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Luis Urías At The Plate

Urias has three doubles, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .178.

Urias has had a hit in 13 of 32 games this year (40.6%), including multiple hits three times (9.4%).

In 9.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Urias has had an RBI in seven games this season (21.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (9.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 10 games this season (31.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .179 AVG .111 .343 OBP .250 .250 SLG .222 2 XBH 1 0 HR 1 4 RBI 1 9/3 K/BB 6/4 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings