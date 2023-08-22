Triston Casas vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox face the Houston Astros (who will start Justin Verlander) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is batting .252 with 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 56 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.
- In 57.8% of his games this year (63 of 109), Casas has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (21.1%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 17.4% of his games this year, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.4% of his games this season, Casas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 46 games this season (42.2%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|55
|.260
|AVG
|.245
|.385
|OBP
|.322
|.473
|SLG
|.484
|18
|XBH
|20
|8
|HR
|12
|23
|RBI
|25
|46/35
|K/BB
|58/21
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 153 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Verlander (8-6) takes the mound for the Astros in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.36 ERA in 112 1/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 40-year-old has a 3.36 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .232 to his opponents.
