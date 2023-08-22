Player props can be found for Kyle Tucker and Rafael Devers, among others, when the Houston Astros host the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Astros Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Devers Stats

Devers has collected 122 hits with 27 doubles, 29 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 85 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .271/.343/.524 on the season.

Devers has hit safely in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .478 with a double, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Aug. 21 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Aug. 20 3-for-4 3 1 1 7 0 at Yankees Aug. 19 3-for-5 1 1 1 6 0 at Yankees Aug. 18 3-for-4 2 0 2 3 0 at Nationals Aug. 17 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Justin Verlander Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Verlander Stats

Justin Verlander (8-6) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 20th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 19 starts this season.

Verlander will look to finish five or more innings for the 13th start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Verlander Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins Aug. 16 5.0 9 5 4 2 2 vs. Angels Aug. 11 6.0 6 3 3 7 0 at Yankees Aug. 5 7.0 7 2 2 4 2 vs. Nationals Jul. 30 5.1 5 1 1 5 1 at Yankees Jul. 25 6.0 2 0 0 6 4

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 29 doubles, 24 home runs, 60 walks and 92 RBI (132 total hits). He has swiped 24 bases.

He has a .297/.377/.524 slash line on the season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Aug. 21 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 20 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 16 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0 at Marlins Aug. 15 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Marlins Aug. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 123 hits with 19 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 71 walks. He has driven in 82 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .256/.356/.433 so far this year.

Bregman has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .421 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Aug. 21 3-for-3 2 0 1 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 0 1 5 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 19 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 16 2-for-5 2 1 3 6 0

