The Houston Astros (71-55) and the Boston Red Sox (66-59) will go head to head on Tuesday, August 22 at Minute Maid Park, with Justin Verlander getting the ball for the Astros and Tanner Houck taking the mound for the Red Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Red Sox +120 moneyline odds. A 9-run total is set for the matchup.

Red Sox vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Verlander - HOU (8-6, 3.36 ERA) vs Houck - BOS (3-6, 5.05 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Red Sox vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 50, or 58.1%, of the 86 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Astros have a 34-21 record (winning 61.8% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Astros have a 5-5 record from the 10 games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 61 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (52.5%) in those games.

The Red Sox have a win-loss record of 16-8 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Rafael Devers 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+145) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+225) Luis Urías 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+270) Triston Casas 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+150) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+165)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 18th 4th Win AL East +15000 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.