The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker will take the field against Pablo Reyes and the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 144 homers this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Boston ranks sixth in the majors with a .433 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .262 team batting average.

Boston has scored the eighth-most runs in baseball this season with 611.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.

Boston strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.

Boston has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.38) in the majors this season.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.310 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will hand the ball to Tanner Houck (3-6) for his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, June 16, when he threw four innings, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits against the New York Yankees.

He has earned a quality start three times in 13 starts this season.

In 13 starts, Houck has pitched through or past the fifth inning 10 times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/17/2023 Nationals L 10-7 Away Chris Sale Patrick Corbin 8/18/2023 Yankees W 8-3 Away Brayan Bello Jhony Brito 8/19/2023 Yankees W 8-1 Away Kutter Crawford Gerrit Cole 8/20/2023 Yankees W 6-5 Away Josh Winckowski Clarke Schmidt 8/21/2023 Astros L 9-4 Away James Paxton Cristian Javier 8/22/2023 Astros - Away Tanner Houck Justin Verlander 8/23/2023 Astros - Away Chris Sale Jose Urquidy 8/24/2023 Astros - Away Brayan Bello J.P. France 8/25/2023 Dodgers - Home Kutter Crawford Julio Urías 8/26/2023 Dodgers - Home James Paxton Bobby Miller 8/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Tanner Houck Bobby Miller

