Rafael Devers vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rafael Devers -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on August 22 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Astros.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers has 122 hits, which leads Boston hitters this season, while batting .271 with 56 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 45th in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- Devers will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .478 with three homers over the course of his last games.
- Devers has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 118 games this season, with multiple hits in 31.4% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 21.2% of his games this year, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Devers has picked up an RBI in 43.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 17.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.
- In 44.9% of his games this season (53 of 118), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (12.7%) he has scored more than once.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|57
|.280
|AVG
|.261
|.356
|OBP
|.329
|.496
|SLG
|.555
|28
|XBH
|28
|11
|HR
|18
|42
|RBI
|43
|39/24
|K/BB
|56/20
|1
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.84 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (153 total, 1.2 per game).
- Verlander gets the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.36 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.36, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.
