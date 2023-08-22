Tuesday's MLB slate includes the New York Mets squaring off against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Philadelphia Phillies (68-57) play host to the San Francisco Giants (65-60)

The Giants hope to get a road victory at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Bryson Stott (.295 AVG, 12 HR, 51 RBI)

Bryson Stott (.295 AVG, 12 HR, 51 RBI) SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.304 AVG, 17 HR, 43 RBI)

PHI Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -135 +115 9

The Tampa Bay Rays (75-51) play the Colorado Rockies (48-76)

The Rockies will take to the field at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.325 AVG, 16 HR, 60 RBI)

Yandy Díaz (.325 AVG, 16 HR, 60 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.252 AVG, 21 HR, 65 RBI)

TB Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -275 +224 9

The Detroit Tigers (57-68) play host to the Chicago Cubs (65-59)

The Cubs will look to pick up a road win at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.239 AVG, 23 HR, 69 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.239 AVG, 23 HR, 69 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.282 AVG, 9 HR, 60 RBI)

CHC Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -123 +103 9

The Baltimore Orioles (77-47) play the Toronto Blue Jays (69-56)

The Blue Jays will take to the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.272 AVG, 16 HR, 59 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.272 AVG, 16 HR, 59 RBI) TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.265 AVG, 18 HR, 72 RBI)

BAL Moneyline TOR Moneyline Total -120 +101 8

The New York Yankees (60-64) take on the Washington Nationals (57-68)

The Nationals will take to the field at Yankee Stadium versus the Yankees on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.267 AVG, 19 HR, 50 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.267 AVG, 19 HR, 50 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.289 AVG, 20 HR, 69 RBI)

NYY Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -186 +157 8.5

The Pittsburgh Pirates (56-69) take on the St. Louis Cardinals (55-71)

The Cardinals will take to the field at PNC Park against the Pirates on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.268 AVG, 18 HR, 60 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.268 AVG, 18 HR, 60 RBI) STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.283 AVG, 26 HR, 85 RBI)

PIT Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -137 +116 10

The Cleveland Guardians (59-66) play the Los Angeles Dodgers (76-47)

The Dodgers hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.279 AVG, 18 HR, 66 RBI)

José Ramírez (.279 AVG, 18 HR, 66 RBI) LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.298 AVG, 34 HR, 86 RBI)

LAD Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -201 +167 9

The Atlanta Braves (80-44) play the New York Mets (59-67)

The Mets will hit the field at Truist Park against the Braves on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.332 AVG, 28 HR, 74 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.332 AVG, 28 HR, 74 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.226 AVG, 39 HR, 95 RBI)

ATL Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -226 +185 10.5

The Chicago White Sox (49-76) host the Seattle Mariners (70-55)

The Mariners will hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.268 AVG, 33 HR, 67 RBI)

Luis Robert (.268 AVG, 33 HR, 67 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.278 AVG, 21 HR, 79 RBI)

SEA Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -159 +136 8.5

The Houston Astros (71-55) play host to the Boston Red Sox (66-59)

The Red Sox will take to the field at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.297 AVG, 24 HR, 92 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.297 AVG, 24 HR, 92 RBI) BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.271 AVG, 29 HR, 85 RBI)

HOU Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -144 +122 9

The Milwaukee Brewers (68-57) host the Minnesota Twins (65-60)

The Twins will hit the field at American Family Field against the Brewers on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.287 AVG, 16 HR, 68 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.287 AVG, 16 HR, 68 RBI) MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.230 AVG, 15 HR, 54 RBI)

MIN Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -112 -107 8.5

The Los Angeles Angels (61-64) play host to the Cincinnati Reds (64-61)

The Reds will look to pick up a road win at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.306 AVG, 43 HR, 89 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.306 AVG, 43 HR, 89 RBI) CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.267 AVG, 18 HR, 66 RBI)

LAA Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -145 +123 9.5

The Arizona Diamondbacks (65-61) host the Texas Rangers (72-53)

The Rangers will hit the field at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Christian Walker (.272 AVG, 28 HR, 84 RBI)

Christian Walker (.272 AVG, 28 HR, 84 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.278 AVG, 19 HR, 79 RBI)

ARI Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -125 +105 8.5

The San Diego Padres (60-66) host the Miami Marlins (64-62)

The Marlins will take to the field at PETCO Park against the Padres on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.261 AVG, 24 HR, 75 RBI)

Juan Soto (.261 AVG, 24 HR, 75 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.358 AVG, 5 HR, 58 RBI)

SD Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -184 +156 7.5

The Oakland Athletics (35-90) play the Kansas City Royals (40-87)

The Royals will take to the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.245 AVG, 21 HR, 53 RBI)

Brent Rooker (.245 AVG, 21 HR, 53 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.281 AVG, 25 HR, 80 RBI)

KC Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -119 +100 8.5

