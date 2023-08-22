Luis Urías vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luis Urias -- with a slugging percentage of .483 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on August 22 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Astros.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Urias is batting .184 with three doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
- In 13 of 31 games this year (41.9%) Urias has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (9.7%).
- In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (9.7%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
- In seven games this year (22.6%), Urias has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 10 games this season (32.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|3
|.179
|AVG
|.429
|.343
|OBP
|.636
|.250
|SLG
|1.286
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|8
|9/3
|K/BB
|2/3
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.84 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (153 total, 1.2 per game).
- Verlander makes the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.36 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 40-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.36, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
