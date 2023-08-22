Alex Verdugo vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Alex Verdugo (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) against the Astros.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo has 32 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 41 walks while batting .274.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 37th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging.
- Verdugo has picked up a hit in 75 of 110 games this year, with multiple hits 33 times.
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this season (8.2%), homering in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32 games this year (29.1%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (10.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 53 of 110 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|54
|.301
|AVG
|.245
|.369
|OBP
|.315
|.484
|SLG
|.373
|28
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|21
|33/20
|K/BB
|39/21
|2
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (153 total, 1.2 per game).
- Verlander (8-6 with a 3.36 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, the righty threw five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.36, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
