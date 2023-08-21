On Monday, Triston Casas (.559 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Boston Red Sox face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas has 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 55 walks while batting .252.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 84th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.

Casas has gotten at least one hit in 57.4% of his games this season (62 of 108), with at least two hits 23 times (21.3%).

Looking at the 108 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 19 of them (17.6%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.6% of his games this season, Casas has picked up at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (13.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 46 times this season (42.6%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Red Sox Players vs the Astros

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 54 .260 AVG .244 .385 OBP .320 .473 SLG .489 18 XBH 20 8 HR 12 23 RBI 25 46/35 K/BB 57/20 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings