Trevor Story vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Monday, Trevor Story (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Trevor Story? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Trevor Story At The Plate
- Story has four doubles and two walks while hitting .205.
- In four of 10 games this season (40.0%), Story has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this year.
- Story has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|.368
|AVG
|.050
|.400
|OBP
|.095
|.579
|SLG
|.050
|4
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|7/1
|K/BB
|7/1
|3
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier (8-2) takes the mound for the Astros in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 4.49 ERA in 122 1/3 innings pitched, with 112 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.49, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents have a .235 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.