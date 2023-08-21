Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox hit the field on Monday at Minute Maid Park against Cristian Javier, who is starting for the Houston Astros. First pitch will be at 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

Red Sox vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 18th in Major League Baseball with 143 home runs.

Fueled by 425 extra-base hits, Boston ranks sixth in MLB with a .433 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .262 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.

Boston has scored the eighth-most runs in baseball this season with 607.

The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .328.

The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the eighth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

Boston averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Boston has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.34) in the majors this season.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.302 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

James Paxton (7-3) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 16 starts this season.

Paxton has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/16/2023 Nationals L 6-2 Away James Paxton MacKenzie Gore 8/17/2023 Nationals L 10-7 Away Chris Sale Patrick Corbin 8/18/2023 Yankees W 8-3 Away Brayan Bello Jhony Brito 8/19/2023 Yankees W 8-1 Away Kutter Crawford Gerrit Cole 8/20/2023 Yankees W 6-5 Away Josh Winckowski Clarke Schmidt 8/21/2023 Astros - Away James Paxton Cristian Javier 8/22/2023 Astros - Away Tanner Houck Justin Verlander 8/23/2023 Astros - Away Chris Sale Jose Urquidy 8/24/2023 Astros - Away Brayan Bello J.P. France 8/25/2023 Dodgers - Home Kutter Crawford Julio Urías 8/26/2023 Dodgers - Home James Paxton Bobby Miller

