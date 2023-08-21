Red Sox vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 21
Monday's game between the Houston Astros (70-55) and Boston Red Sox (66-58) matching up at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on August 21.
The Astros will look to Cristian Javier (8-2) against the Red Sox and James Paxton (7-3).
Red Sox vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and won both matchups.
- When it comes to the total, Boston and its foes are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.
- The Red Sox have won in 32, or 53.3%, of the 60 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Boston has a win-loss record of 23-14 when favored by +105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Boston is No. 8 in the majors, scoring 4.9 runs per game (607 total runs).
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.34) in the majors this season.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 16
|@ Nationals
|L 6-2
|James Paxton vs MacKenzie Gore
|August 17
|@ Nationals
|L 10-7
|Chris Sale vs Patrick Corbin
|August 18
|@ Yankees
|W 8-3
|Brayan Bello vs Jhony Brito
|August 19
|@ Yankees
|W 8-1
|Kutter Crawford vs Gerrit Cole
|August 20
|@ Yankees
|W 6-5
|Josh Winckowski vs Clarke Schmidt
|August 21
|@ Astros
|-
|James Paxton vs Cristian Javier
|August 22
|@ Astros
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Justin Verlander
|August 23
|@ Astros
|-
|Chris Sale vs Jose Urquidy
|August 24
|@ Astros
|-
|Brayan Bello vs J.P. France
|August 25
|Dodgers
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Julio Urías
|August 26
|Dodgers
|-
|James Paxton vs Bobby Miller
