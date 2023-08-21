Luis Urías vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Luis Urias (.258 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up four RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Yankees.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Urias is hitting .186 with three doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
- In 13 of 30 games this season (43.3%) Urias has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (10.0%).
- He has gone deep in three games this year (10.0%), homering in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Urias has driven in a run in seven games this season (23.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (10.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in nine games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.179
|AVG
|.111
|.343
|OBP
|.250
|.250
|SLG
|.222
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|1
|9/3
|K/BB
|6/4
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.84).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier makes the start for the Astros, his 24th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 4.49 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.49, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
