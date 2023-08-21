Alex Verdugo -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 90 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on August 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is hitting .270 with 31 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 41 walks.

He ranks 47th in batting average, 49th in on base percentage, and 85th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Verdugo has reached base via a hit in 74 games this year (of 109 played), and had multiple hits in 32 of those games.

Looking at the 109 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (8.3%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Verdugo has had at least one RBI in 29.4% of his games this year (32 of 109), with two or more RBI 11 times (10.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 52 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 53 .301 AVG .237 .369 OBP .309 .484 SLG .362 28 XBH 16 5 HR 4 25 RBI 21 33/20 K/BB 39/21 2 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings